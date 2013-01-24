Home
Combi

Breathe
the difference

Healthier cleaner air in your home, naturally

Combi air purifier and humidifier

Philips Combi Air Purifier
Breathe healthy air with the Philips combi air purifier and humidifier. Its Vitashield IPS professional filtration system cleans the air while the humidifier with Nanocloud technology moistens the air comfortably.
video video thumbnail
humidifier video thumbnail

Combining cleaner air with optimal humidity


With air quality becoming a serious issue across the world, clean air has never been more important. Purifying the air in your home is the first step towards breathing easier.

It’s also important to maintain the optimal level of humidity. When the air in your home is dry, your eyes, nose and throat can become irritated – and more susceptible to allergens, bacteria and other impurities. Both in the winter, with the heat turned on – and in the summer, due to drying effects of air conditioning. Breathing dry air makes it more difficult to sleep – and can aggravate allergies, asthma and other respiratory issues. Not to mention how it dries out your hair and skin.

We have combined our powerful VitaShield IPS purification technology with NanoCloud humidifying technology – creating a perfect combination. This Air combi 2 - in - 1 protects you and your family against pollutants and offers incredible relief to you, or anyone in your household suffering from allergies, hay fever or other respiratory problems.
Philips Air app

Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF


A clinical test carried out by ECARF, one of the world’s leading organizations in allergy research, has found that pollen allergy sufferers using Philips Air Purifier experienced significantly less symptoms of pollen allergy like sneezing, tears, eye redness, nose itching, skin itching and rhinorrhea by removing allergens from indoor air.
Full study
* After 90 minutes exposure using Philips air purifiers, compared to exposure without a filter - Clinically tested by ECARF

Natural and hygienic humidity


Nothing could be simpler – and more natural. The NanoCloud technology in our combos makes use of natural evaporation to humidify your home’s air. The water molecules are so small, they spread less bacteria* than humidity created by ultrasonic humidifiers.

All minerals stay behind in the water tank, where it belongs (and where you can clean it easily.) And because the vapor is so fine, it stays suspended in air longer – and doesn’t make wet spots on nearby surfaces.

*Based on emission of the bacterium Pseudomonas Fragi directly from clean units & filters, after 2 hours of continuous use, on the highest setting, using sterilized water spiked with said bacterium, in a 1 m3 chamber refreshed at 280 L/min, (74 gpm).
Butterfly Tech

Enjoy cleaner air, always


We believe in naturally clean air – so our Air Combi (2 - in - 1) devices use superior Vitashield IPS multi-stage active filtration technology to filter up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, odors, VOCs and bacteria. In fact, virtually nothing escapes our Vitashield IPS technology, including viruses. For cleaner, healthier indoor air without using harsh chemicals or ozone, even in rooms up to 95m2.
Used for more than a year at my home in Delhi , thanks to Philips for such an innovative product . Performance is excellent inside, almost closed room , allergy conditions of my father during summer and monsoon due to dust and smoke reduced dramatically following its regular use during night."

rajan01

