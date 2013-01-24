Used for more than a year at my home in Delhi , thanks to Philips for such an innovative product . Performance is excellent inside, almost closed room , allergy conditions of my father during summer and monsoon due to dust and smoke reduced dramatically following its regular use during night."
rajan01
Humidification filter wick for air humdifier
The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency.
Fine particle HEPA filter
Our NanoProtect HEPA filter removed 99,97% of pollutant particles from the air in your home – fine dust, bacteria, viruses and allergens as small as 20 nanometers.
