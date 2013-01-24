Combining cleaner air with optimal humidity





With air quality becoming a serious issue across the world, clean air has never been more important. Purifying the air in your home is the first step towards breathing easier.



It’s also important to maintain the optimal level of humidity. When the air in your home is dry, your eyes, nose and throat can become irritated – and more susceptible to allergens, bacteria and other impurities. Both in the winter, with the heat turned on – and in the summer, due to drying effects of air conditioning. Breathing dry air makes it more difficult to sleep – and can aggravate allergies, asthma and other respiratory issues. Not to mention how it dries out your hair and skin.



We have combined our powerful VitaShield IPS purification technology with NanoCloud humidifying technology – creating a perfect combination. This Air combi 2 - in - 1 protects you and your family against pollutants and offers incredible relief to you, or anyone in your household suffering from allergies, hay fever or other respiratory problems.

