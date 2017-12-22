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2 year warranty

All series

  • Healthy air always
  • Healthy air always

Discontinued

Air humidifier

HU4706/21

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Healthy air always

Philips air humidifier fights dry air with maximum efficiency and hygiene. It has 99% less bacterial spreading compared with ultrasonic humidifiers. No white dust* or wet desktop.

See all benefits

with NanoCloud humidification technology

Healthy air always

  • Safe & clean

  • Desk Top

Hygienically safer, no white dust* and no wet desktop

Hygienically safer, no white dust* and no wet desktop

This Philips air humidifier offers a three-stage advanced evaporation system with NanoCloud technology. Stage 1: the absorbent filter on the humidifier catches big particles such as human/pet hair and dust when drawing in the dry air. Stage 2: the advanced evaporation system with NanoCloud technology humidifies the air by adding water molecules to the air and does not carry bacteria or scale. Stage 3: healthy air gets blown out of the humidifier at a constant speed, delivering comfortable, healthy humid air without formation of water mist in your home.

Evenly distributes humidified air around you

Evenly distributes humidified air around you. Lets you breathe healthy humidified air at home and at the office providing comfort for your skin.

Auto shut down when humidifier runs out of water

When the water tank is empty and needs to be refilled, the healthy air protect lock shuts off the humidifier.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

22/12/2017

India

India

Very good quality product

Very good product by Philips. Have dry eyes problem when working on laptop. I place it next to my table on the floor. Its helping me deal with dry eyes. This is slightly bigger in size for a humidifier. Philips could work on a smaller model with same technology. I am still able to carry it to my office everyday. As promised by philips there is no fog accumulation anywhere near the device. Silent mode makes it almost not noticeable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HU4706/21 Air humidifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HU4706/21 Air humidifier

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Disclaimers

  1. There is no white scale carried out to pollute the air.