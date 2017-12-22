2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy air always
Philips air humidifier fights dry air with maximum efficiency and hygiene. It has 99% less bacterial spreading compared with ultrasonic humidifiers. No white dust* or wet desktop.
Safe & clean
Desk Top
This Philips air humidifier offers a three-stage advanced evaporation system with NanoCloud technology. Stage 1: the absorbent filter on the humidifier catches big particles such as human/pet hair and dust when drawing in the dry air. Stage 2: the advanced evaporation system with NanoCloud technology humidifies the air by adding water molecules to the air and does not carry bacteria or scale. Stage 3: healthy air gets blown out of the humidifier at a constant speed, delivering comfortable, healthy humid air without formation of water mist in your home.
Evenly distributes humidified air around you. Lets you breathe healthy humidified air at home and at the office providing comfort for your skin.
When the water tank is empty and needs to be refilled, the healthy air protect lock shuts off the humidifier.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
guru17
22/12/2017
India
Very good quality product
Very good product by Philips. Have dry eyes problem when working on laptop. I place it next to my table on the floor. Its helping me deal with dry eyes. This is slightly bigger in size for a humidifier. Philips could work on a smaller model with same technology. I am still able to carry it to my office everyday. As promised by philips there is no fog accumulation anywhere near the device. Silent mode makes it almost not noticeable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HU4706/21 Air humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HU4706/21 Air humidifier
There is no white scale carried out to pollute the air.