Steaming is a great way to get your clothes looking fresh and wrinkle-free, whether that’s for a fun date night or an important interview. As most of us have a packed schedule, we don’t always have the time (or motivation) to steam iron and that’s where a handheld garment steamer can step in. Not used a steamer before? Here’s everything you need to know about how to use a hand steamer on clothes to make them look as good as new, plus a guide on how to use a steam iron.
Steaming clothes doesn’t have to be difficult, but it’s important to know the basics like how to use a garment steamer. Before starting, make sure you have a good quality garment steamer that’s appropriate for your clothes. Philips Steam&Go Plus garment steamer can become your new best friend as its continuous steam keeps clothes fresh, kills bacteria and reduces the need for washing or dry cleaning, while making even delicate fabrics like silk or wool wrinkles-free and ready to wear.
However, how to use a clothes steamer depends on what type of garment you want to steam.
Dresses in delicate fabrics can wrinkle easily. There are also pleats, puffed sleeves and sequins or beads to deal with – not that much fun with an iron. Luckily, it’s really easy to learn how to steam a dress. You just leave it on the hanger and steam it vertically – no ironing board required. This also means it’s easier to steam dresses with long skirts as you don’t have to wrestle with them on a board.
If you don’t have time to iron a shirt using an ironing board or you just need a quick touch-up, you can steam a shirt on the hanger using a handheld steamer. If you’re particular about cuffs and collars, or there are any stubborn creases, lay the shirt flat on a bed or table to steam it. You just work over the areas that need a little more steam. However, on shirts made from heavier materials like thick cotton or flannel, you can consider using a steam generator iron to do the job quicker.
If you’re dealing with particular heavy creases, a steam iron is a great way to de-wrinkle your clothes quickly. Fill the tank with water and choose appropriate setting for your garment, checking the label for advice. Place the garment on an ironing board and use a bit of extra steam on particularly tricky wrinkles. Hang it up afterwards to keep it wrinkle-free. Learn how to use a clothes steamer and how to use a steam iron for perfectly steamed clothes in just a few minutes, so you’ll look smart and fresh even on your busiest days.
If you’re dealing with particular heavy creases, a steam iron is a great way to de-wrinkle your clothes quickly. Fill the tank with water and choose appropriate setting for your garment, checking the label for advice. Place the garment on an ironing board and use a bit of extra steam on particularly tricky wrinkles. Hang it up afterwards to keep it wrinkle-free.
Learn how to use a clothes steamer and how to use a steam iron for perfectly steamed clothes in just a few minutes, so you’ll look smart and fresh even on your busiest days.
STH3000/20
GC523
GC360/30
GC362/80
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.