2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC523/60
1600W, 32g/min
5 steam settings
1.6L Detachable tank
Styleboard accessory
This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.
Integrated with double adjustable poles to hang your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage
Awards
3.3
of 5
34
Reviews
Meeshu
15/08/2020
India
Good buy
The ironing quality is amazing and it is really quick
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC523/60 Garment Steamer
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC523/60 Garment Steamer
vacuum user
18/07/2020
India
Verified buyer
Great steamer
Convenient way to seam garments. It can be used on delicate fabrics without worrying about burning them.
Pros
Good addition to home ironing solutions.
Cons
Cant really replace iron steamers as it does not give the same results.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC523/60 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC523/60 Garment Steamer
Samrin
25/04/2020
India
Love this product
A perfect product for your heavy clothes no need of dry cleaning now capacity of water tank is enough
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC523/60 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC523/60 Garment Steamer
Compared to the predessesor model GC506