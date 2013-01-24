Home
Philips Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care

(formerly ProResults gum health)

HX9032/10
Sonicare
  • Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums. Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums. Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums.
    Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums.

    The Philips Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care toothbrush head (formerly ProResults gum health) is perfect for those who want a gentle yet optimal plaque removal experience. The outer bristles gently remove plaque from the gumline. See all benefits

    Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums.

    The Philips Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care toothbrush head (formerly ProResults gum health) is perfect for those who want a gentle yet optimal plaque removal experience. The outer bristles gently remove plaque from the gumline. See all benefits

      Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums.

      Exceptional plaque removal for better gum health

      • 2-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      Improves gum health up to 100%*

      Improves gum health up to 100%*

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles give you an extra gentle brushing to remove plaque along the gumline to improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual toothbrush. And, the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

      You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your Optimal Gum Care brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 G2 Optimal Gum Care

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        BrushSync mode-pairing
        Yes
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp
        • ProtectiveClean

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Color
        White
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Gum health
        Helps improve gum health
        Plaque removal
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*

          • than a manual toothbrush
          • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles