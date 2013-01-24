Sleep Apnea

This is a Sleep Awareness Initiative by Philips. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, with regard to the accuracy or completeness of information, content or materials or views expressed in this video. It is not intended as a substitute for informed medical advice. The viewer of this program is cautioned not to use or replicate any information included in this program to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease without consulting a qualified health care professional. Philips shall not be liable for any damages of any kind arising from the viewing of this video, including but not limited to direct, indirect, incident, punitive and consequential damages.