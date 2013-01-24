Home
What is Sleep Apnea?

 

Sleep Apnea (or Sleep Apnoea) is a condition where a person's breathing is interrupted during sleep for several seconds, multiple times a night. As a result, the oxygen supply in the blood and subsequently to the brain, declines. This can lead to a disruption of normal bodily functions and pave the way for serious and life threatening conditions.

Sleep bad

Night time symptoms

Loud persistent snoring
Frequent visits to the bathroom
Restless sleep
Witnessed pauses in breathing
Choking or gasping for air during sleep
Daytime symptoms

Early morning headaches
Excessive daytime fatigue
Poor concentration
Depression or irritability
Sleepiness during routine activities

DreamStation Go : It is not just a CPAP, it is a performance promise from Philips

2 years standard plus 3 years extended warranty
Bluetooth based connectivity with the mobile/desktop based self management tool "DreamMapper"
Intuitive design and colour touchscreen for quick setup and navigation
Compact and highly portable PAP system
Helping you sleep better

DreamStation


  • Patient driven design
  • Acclimation made easy
  • Simplified device evaluation
  • Cost-effective connectivity options
DreamWear mask


  • Like wearring nothing at all
  • Freedom of movement
  • Exceptional fit and comfort
DreamStation Go


  • 2 years standard plus 3 years extended warranty
  • Bluetooth based connectivity with the mobile/desktop based self management tool "DreamMapper"
  • Intuitive design and colour touchscreen for quick setup and navigation
  • Compact and highly portable PAP system
Don't overlook the symptoms of Sleep Apnea. #DontSleepOnIt

 

You saw. You laughed. You missed. If you've seen the latest sleepy uncle videos and have laughed at them, you are ignoring the symptoms of a serious disorder- Sleep Apnea. A sleep disorder that often goes unnoticed. Snoring, daytime sleepiness and forgetfulness are the key symptoms Don't overlook them. Consult a sleep specialist now. #DontSleepOnIt 

This is a Sleep Awareness Initiative by Philips. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, with regard to the accuracy or completeness of information, content or materials or views expressed in this video. It is not intended as a substitute for informed medical advice. The viewer of this program is cautioned not to use or replicate any information included in this program to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease without consulting a qualified health care professional. Philips shall not be liable for any damages of any kind arising from the viewing of this video, including but not limited to direct, indirect, incident, punitive and consequential damages.

