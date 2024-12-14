TAT1169BK/94
Compact, powerful sound and sleek design
The Philips TAT1169 Earphones offer high-quality sound, a sleek design, and a comfortable fit. With a long-lasting battery, seamless Bluetooth connectivity, and a durable build, they are perfect for on-the-go music lovers.See all benefits
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The Philips TAT1169 Earphones offer an impressive 55 hours of playtime, ensuring non-stop music and entertainment for days. Enjoy extended listening sessions without worrying about frequent recharges. Perfect for long travels or all-day use.
The Philips TAT1169 Earphones are equipped with low latency technology, which minimizes audio delay, providing a smooth and synchronized experience. This feature is ideal for gaming, video streaming, and calls, ensuring that sound and visuals stay perfectly in sync.
Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, which effectively filters out background noise, delivering crystal-clear audio for calls and music. This ensures an immersive listening experience, even in noisy environments.
Featuring powerful 12mm drivers that deliver rich, dynamic sound with deep bass and clear highs. These drivers ensure an immersive listening experience, enhancing music, calls, and videos with high-quality audio performance.
The Philips TAT1169 Earphones come with integrated touch controls, allowing you to easily play, pause, skip tracks, and adjust volume with a simple tap. The built-in microphone ensures clear hands-free calls, enhancing convenience and functionality on the go.
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