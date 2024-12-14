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  • Compact, powerful sound and sleek design Compact, powerful sound and sleek design Compact, powerful sound and sleek design

    True wireless earphones True Wireless earphones

    TAT1169BK/94

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Compact, powerful sound and sleek design

    The Philips TAT1169 Earphones offer high-quality sound, a sleek design, and a comfortable fit. With a long-lasting battery, seamless Bluetooth connectivity, and a durable build, they are perfect for on-the-go music lovers.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.2,399.00

    True wireless earphones True Wireless earphones

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    Compact, powerful sound and sleek design

    • 55 hours playtime
    • low latency for easy pairing
    • 12 mm drivers
    • Environment Noise Cancellation
    • Touch controls

    Uninterrupted music

    The Philips TAT1169 Earphones offer an impressive 55 hours of playtime, ensuring non-stop music and entertainment for days. Enjoy extended listening sessions without worrying about frequent recharges. Perfect for long travels or all-day use.

    Smart and easy pairing

    The Philips TAT1169 Earphones are equipped with low latency technology, which minimizes audio delay, providing a smooth and synchronized experience. This feature is ideal for gaming, video streaming, and calls, ensuring that sound and visuals stay perfectly in sync.

    Ensuring a clear audio experience

    Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, which effectively filters out background noise, delivering crystal-clear audio for calls and music. This ensures an immersive listening experience, even in noisy environments.

    Rich and Balanced sound

    Featuring powerful 12mm drivers that deliver rich, dynamic sound with deep bass and clear highs. These drivers ensure an immersive listening experience, enhancing music, calls, and videos with high-quality audio performance.

    Makes work easy

    The Philips TAT1169 Earphones come with integrated touch controls, allowing you to easily play, pause, skip tracks, and adjust volume with a simple tap. The built-in microphone ensures clear hands-free calls, enhancing convenience and functionality on the go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20-20000 Hz
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Speaker diameter
      12  mm
      Sensitivity
      97  dB
      Maximum power input
      10  mW
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      5.3
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • HSP
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      10  m
      Supported codec
      • SBC
      • AAC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Power

      Battery type
      lithium polymer (built-in)
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3
      Music play time
      7 + 48  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      10 min for 2 hours
      Battery weight (Total)
      12  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      500  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      40  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      14.4  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      No Hanging
      Width
      3.2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      4895229152083
      Gross weight
      0.82  kg
      Nett weight
      0.38  kg
      Tare weight
      0.44  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick start guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 250 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      6.03x 2.3x 4.6  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      2.25 x 2.2 x 3.09  cm
      Total weight
      0.038  kg

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20338 9

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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