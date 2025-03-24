55 hours playtime

The TAT1150 True Wireless offer an impressive 55 hours of playtime, allowing you to enjoy your music, podcasts, or calls all day without worrying about charging. With a high-capacity battery and efficient power management, these earbuds provide long-lasting performance, making them perfect for extended listening sessions, travel, or long workdays. Stay immersed in your audio experience without interruption for up to 55 hours of continuous use.