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    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT1108BL/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Hear your sounds clearly

    Hear tunes and calls properly. These True Wireless headphones use 6 mm drivers for rich sound and powerful bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 15 hours play time.

    See all benefits

    Available in:

    MRP: Rs.3,599.00

    True Wireless Headphones

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    See all True Wireless Headphones

    Hear your sounds clearly

    • Clear call quality
    • 6 mm drivers for powerful bass
    • Ergonomic design for comfort
    • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

    No worries. Up to 15 hours play time with the case

    No matter how long your day is these headphones have got you covered. You get 5 hours play time and an extra 10 hours from the handy, pocket-sized charging case.

    Custom 6 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass

    Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 6 mm dynamic drivers to bring you a real listening experience. The drivers' large power capacity enhances the dynamics and bass so you'll never miss a beat.

    AI mic for clear call quality

    Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    An IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

    Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

    These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      6 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      106 dB (1k Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.3
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      26.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      22.2  cm
      Gross weight
      2.972  kg
      Height
      24.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 13177 1
      Nett weight
      1.512  kg
      Tare weight
      1.46  kg

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      12  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10.5  cm
      Height
      11.8  cm
      Nett weight
      0.189  kg
      Gross weight
      0.332  kg
      Tare weight
      0.143  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 13177 8

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      5 + 10  hour(s)
      Talk time
      5 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      6.1  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      250  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      35  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      11.8  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      3.7  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 13177 4
      Gross weight
      0.098  kg
      Nett weight
      0.063  kg
      Tare weight
      0.035  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Blue
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      an AI mic

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      3.11 x 5.95 x 3.20  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      2.03 x 2.97 x 2.49  cm
      Total weight
      0.036  kg

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20315 0

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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