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  • From park to street From park to street From park to street

    In-ear sports headphones with mic

    TAA1105WT/00

    From park to street

    Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energizing bass. The flexible ear-hook design keeps the ear buds in place, and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket.

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    In-ear sports headphones with mic

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    From park to street

    • 15 mm drivers for clear sound
    • ear-hook design for secure fit
    • 1.2 m cable length
    • IPX2 sweat-resistant

    Headphones that stay in, however you move

    The flexible, contoured ear hooks let you adjust these lightweight headphones for a comfortable fit that's perfectly secure. You're free to move without worrying about your headphones dropping out at that crucial moment.

    Clear sound, energizing bass

    Perfectly tuned 15 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear sound, and bass vents enhance the bass performance. The earbuds sit comfortably in the ear, without digging into the ear canal.

    Easy control for music and calls

    Enjoy every minute of your favorite playlists whether you're jogging on sidewalks or hitting park trails. The inline remote lets you control your playlist, wake your phone's voice assistant, and take calls without missing a beat.

    Made for your workout playlists

    Go harder-these sweat-resistant IPX2-rated sports headphones can take it. The 1.2 m cable will easily reach your phone without getting in the way.

    1.2 m cable length

    These in-ear headphones have a 1.2 m cable. A soft rubber anchor between headphones and cables protects your cable connection and keeps the sound coming.

    15 mm neodymium drivers and bass vents

    -

    Flexible, contoured ear-hook design for a secure fit

    -

    Inline remote with mic

    -

    IPX2 sweat-resistant

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      15 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      96 dB (1k Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Finishing of connector
      chrome-plated

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      35.6  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      21.4  cm
      Gross weight
      1.61  kg
      Height
      17.8  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11045 5
      Nett weight
      0.46008  kg
      Tare weight
      1.14992  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX2
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      10.6  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      8.6  cm
      Height
      16.7  cm
      Nett weight
      0.05751  kg
      Gross weight
      0.1785  kg
      Tare weight
      0.12099  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 11045 2

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.3  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      2.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11045 8
      Gross weight
      0.04583  kg
      Nett weight
      0.01917  kg
      Tare weight
      0.02666  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      5.4  cm
      Width
      4  cm
      Depth
      1.8  cm
      Weight
      0.01917  kg

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      • Earhook
      • Open fit

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20122 4

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