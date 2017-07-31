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  • Multimedia tower speakers with wireless microphone Multimedia tower speakers with wireless microphone Multimedia tower speakers with wireless microphone

    Multimedia Speakers 2.0

    SPA9120B/94

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Multimedia tower speakers with wireless microphone

    Packing a powerful bass and a range of connectivities in an elegant wooden cabinet, Philips SPA9120B tower speakers look and sound just wonderful! Sing along with the convenience of a wireless microphone!

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.24,490.00

    Multimedia Speakers 2.0

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    Multimedia tower speakers with wireless microphone

    Obsessed with sound

    • Bluetooth®
    • FM
    Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

    Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

    Enjoy music from multiple sources

    Enjoy music from multiple sources

    FM tuner for radio enjoyment

    The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1.5 m
      Connector
      3.5 mm RCA
      Microphone
      Microphone socket
      USB
      USB 2.0

    • Packaging content

      Number of satellites
      2
      Quick installation guide
      Yes

    • Audio system

      Frequency range
      40 Hz - 20 kHz
      Output power in total
      120 W
      Signal/Noise ratio
      >70 dB
      THD
      <10%

    • Audio systems L/R channels

      Channel separation
      >35 dB
      Rated output power
      60 W x 2
      Input sensitivity
      600mV

    • Left/Right speakers

      Driver power range
      60 W x 2
      Speaker driver
      Woofer - 10 inch 4 ohm, Mid-range - 4 inch 4 ohm, Tweeter - 2 inch 8 ohm
      Frequency range
      40 Hz - 20 kHz
      Norminal impedance
      4 ohm
      Sensitivity
      84 dB (2.83V/1 m)

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • External microphone
    Badge-D2C

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