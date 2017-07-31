Other items in the box
- External microphone
SPA9120B/94
Multimedia tower speakers with wireless microphone
Packing a powerful bass and a range of connectivities in an elegant wooden cabinet, Philips SPA9120B tower speakers look and sound just wonderful! Sing along with the convenience of a wireless microphone!See all benefits
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Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.
Connectivity
Packaging content
Audio system
Audio systems L/R channels
Left/Right speakers
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