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Discontinued

Multimedia speaker 4.1

SPA8140B/94

3.3

| (3) Reviews

Music, movies and entertainment.

With 40W RMS sound output, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on both MAC and PC.

See all benefits

Music, movies and entertainment.

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB

40W RMS total output power

40W RMS total output power

This Philips speaker has 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
1

28/08/2020

India

India

sound is very clear and bass is very powerful

I like this product and the orange desgin is vey beautiful

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA8140B Multimedia speaker 4.1

Date of Use 2020-07-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA8140B Multimedia speaker 4.1

Date of Use 2020-07-28

24/07/2021

India

India

Verified buyer

Ok

It’s volume sensor is getting interfered by Mi smart tv remote

This review was made for SPA8140B Multimedia speaker 4.1

Date of Use 2020-07-24

This review was made for SPA8140B Multimedia speaker 4.1

Date of Use 2020-07-24

17/09/2021

India

India

product is nice

frist time i got damge product from flipkart, second time replece product but led light is not working proper

This review was made for SPA8140B Multimedia speaker 4.1

Date of Use 2021-08-17

This review was made for SPA8140B Multimedia speaker 4.1

Date of Use 2021-08-17

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