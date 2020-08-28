2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPA8140B/94
Music, movies and entertainment.
With 40W RMS sound output, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on both MAC and PC.
Bluetooth®
USB
This Philips speaker has 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
yashbir
28/08/2020
India
sound is very clear and bass is very powerful
I like this product and the orange desgin is vey beautiful
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA8140B Multimedia speaker 4.1
Date of Use 2020-07-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA8140B Multimedia speaker 4.1
Date of Use 2020-07-28
captvarinder
24/07/2021
India
Verified buyer
Ok
It’s volume sensor is getting interfered by Mi smart tv remote
This review was made for SPA8140B Multimedia speaker 4.1
Date of Use 2020-07-24
This review was made for SPA8140B Multimedia speaker 4.1
Date of Use 2020-07-24
tushar27
17/09/2021
India
product is nice
frist time i got damge product from flipkart, second time replece product but led light is not working proper
This review was made for SPA8140B Multimedia speaker 4.1
Date of Use 2021-08-17
This review was made for SPA8140B Multimedia speaker 4.1
Date of Use 2021-08-17