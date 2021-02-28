Other items in the box
- Remote Control with QWERTY
- User Manual
- Warranty Card
- 2 RCA to stereo-1 no. cable
SPA8000B/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With 120W sound output and Bluetooth connectivity , these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on your TV ,MAC and PC.See all benefits
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Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.
Connect your speakers to all your gear. A great way to listen to your MP3 player, PC, TV, CD, DVD and all your multimedia stuff.
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Compatibility
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Packaging content
Compatible with
Audio system
Audio systems L/R channels
Left/Right speakers
Subwoofer speaker
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