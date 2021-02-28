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    Multimedia Speaker 5.1

    SPA8000B/94

    Music, Movies & Entertainment

    With 120W sound output and Bluetooth connectivity , these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on your TV ,MAC and PC.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.14,490.00

    Multimedia Speaker 5.1

    Similar products

    See all Audio Home Systems

    Music, Movies & Entertainment

    • USB and SD card slots
    • Bluetooth
    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

    Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

    Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

    5.1 Surround sound - Immersive sound experience

    Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.

    FM tuner for radio enjoyment

    The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

    Perfect for MP3, PC, TV, CD & more

    Connect your speakers to all your gear. A great way to listen to your MP3 player, PC, TV, CD, DVD and all your multimedia stuff.

    Technical Specifications

    • Loudspeakers

      Subwoofer driver
      8" high efficiency woofer
      Bass level control
      Remote control - mode selection to control subwoofer, satellite speaker
      Power on/off button
      ON Subwoofer

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1.3 m
      Connector
      RCA x 6

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Tuner bands
      FM

    • Convenience

      Power on indication
      Yes
      Remote control
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Works with
      music devices

    • Power

      Power LED indicator
      Red

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control with QWERTY
      • User Manual
      • Warranty Card
      • 2 RCA to stereo-1 no. cable

    • Dimensions

      Satellite
      W105 * H182* D126
      Subwoofer
      W170 * H316 * D325
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      503 *424* 380

    • Packaging content

      Subwoofer
      Yes

    • Compatible with

      Mp3 player
      Yes  inch
      Mobile phones and mp3 players
      Yes
      PCs and laptops
      Yes

    • Audio system

      Frequency range
      20Hz-20KHz
      Output power in total
      120 W
      Signal/Noise ratio
      > 60 dB
      Power
      230V, 50 Hz
      THD
      < 10 %

    • Audio systems L/R channels

      Audio power amplifier
      Class - AB amplifier
      Channel separation
      >35 dB
      Rated output power
      15 W X 5
      Input sensitivity
      550 mV

    • Left/Right speakers

      Driver power range
      15W x 5
      Speaker driver
      3"Full range
      Frequency range
      150Hz - 20KHz
      Norminal impedance
      4 ohm
      Sensitivity
      84 dB

    • Subwoofer speaker

      Driver power range
      45W
      Frequency range
      40Hz - 150 Hz
      Norminal impedance
      4 ohm
      Sensitivity
      85 dB

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control with QWERTY
    • User Manual
    • Warranty Card
    • 2 RCA to stereo-1 no. cable
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