2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPA7000B/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With 90W sound output, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on both MAC and PC.
USB and SD card slots
FM
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.
Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.
Unique subwoofer design produces a much deeper, richer bass. You also have the possibility to set the bass level to your choice.
3.6
of 5
43
Reviews
MERCK
20/05/2017
India
NICE PRODUCT
[Employee of philipsglobal] VERY GOOD SOUND QUALITY, AESTHETIC LOOK AND VERY MUCH SUITABLE TO MY EXISTING LED TV.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA7000B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA7000B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Saptarshi2000
13/04/2017
India
Best sound experience with this product
When you want to be immersed in musical splendour then PHILIPS VOLCANO is best with its crystal clear audio output and rich and deeper bass.I am overwhelmed with the sound quality of the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA7000B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA7000B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Spdt2000
13/04/2017
India
Best sound experience with this product
When you try to be immersed with musical splendour then Philips volcano is best with its crystal clear sound output and rich and deep bass.I am overwhelmed with the sound quality and the smooth perfomance of the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA7000B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA7000B Multimedia Speaker 5.1