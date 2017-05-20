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Discontinued

Multimedia Speaker 5.1

SPA7000B/94

3.6

| (43) Reviews

Music, Movies & Entertainment

With 90W sound output, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on both MAC and PC.

See all benefits

Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • USB and SD card slots

  • FM

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

5.1 Surround sound - Immersive sound experience

Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.

Bass boost technology with level control

Unique subwoofer design produces a much deeper, richer bass. You also have the possibility to set the bass level to your choice.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

43

Reviews

20/05/2017

India

India

NICE PRODUCT

[Employee of philipsglobal] VERY GOOD SOUND QUALITY, AESTHETIC LOOK AND VERY MUCH SUITABLE TO MY EXISTING LED TV.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA7000B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA7000B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

13/04/2017

India

India

Best sound experience with this product

When you want to be immersed in musical splendour then PHILIPS VOLCANO is best with its crystal clear audio output and rich and deeper bass.I am overwhelmed with the sound quality of the product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA7000B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA7000B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

13/04/2017

India

India

Best sound experience with this product

When you try to be immersed with musical splendour then Philips volcano is best with its crystal clear sound output and rich and deep bass.I am overwhelmed with the sound quality and the smooth perfomance of the product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA7000B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA7000B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

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