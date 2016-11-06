2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPA6700B/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With 60W sound output and bluetooth connectivity, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones , MAC and PC.
Bluetooth
USB
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
Unique subwoofer design produces a much deeper, richer bass. You also have the possibility to set the bass level to your choice.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
3.4
of 5
18
Reviews
Suraj7
06/11/2016
India
System's performance has killer
I purchased this product on diwali and I love philips product I have already a philips headphone. Sound system performance has very killer like Angelina Jolie look.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA6700B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA6700B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Nishant21
17/07/2016
India
Great product!!!
Value for Money!! Great Sound, nice portability and good performance.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA6700B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA6700B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Alena
19/04/2016
India
Music lover product
I bought this product 4 days before birthday of my loving daughter so that she could enjoy her birthday party with her favorite songs. Nothing to say much as product is excellent. Thank you Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA6700B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA6700B Multimedia Speaker 5.1