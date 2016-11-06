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Discontinued

Multimedia Speaker 5.1

SPA6700B/94

3.4

| (18) Reviews

Music, Movies & Entertainment

With 60W sound output and bluetooth connectivity, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones , MAC and PC.

See all benefits

Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • Bluetooth

  • USB

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Bass boost technology with level control

Unique subwoofer design produces a much deeper, richer bass. You also have the possibility to set the bass level to your choice.

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

18

Reviews

06/11/2016

India

India

System's performance has killer

I purchased this product on diwali and I love philips product I have already a philips headphone. Sound system performance has very killer like Angelina Jolie look.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA6700B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA6700B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

17/07/2016

India

India

Great product!!!

Value for Money!! Great Sound, nice portability and good performance.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA6700B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA6700B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

19/04/2016

India

India

Music lover product

I bought this product 4 days before birthday of my loving daughter so that she could enjoy her birthday party with her favorite songs. Nothing to say much as product is excellent. Thank you Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA6700B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA6700B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

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