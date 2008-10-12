Search terms

    Maximum comfort and secure fit

    With these Nike Sport Motion headphones, you can be assured that they stay on even during vigorous exercises. The new AirPad cushions keep you cool and comfortable throughout. A cable winder is included to conveniently manage cable length.

    Maximum comfort and secure fit

    With these Nike Sport Motion headphones, you can be assured that they stay on even during vigorous exercises. The new AirPad cushions keep you cool and comfortable throughout. A cable winder is included to conveniently manage cable length.

      Maximum comfort and secure fit

      New breathable air pad for best comfort

      Nike cable manager brings you easy cable management

      A simple cable management system that lets you easily adjust the cable length and stores excess cable

      Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

      Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stays comfortably in your ear.

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

      Nike AirPad cushions ensure excellent sporting comfort

      Nike AirPad with super soft ear cushions and extra large ventilating holes provide a superb cushioning and cooling effect

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort and fit

      The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        9 - 21 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 44716 8
        Length
        39  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        12
        Width
        20.6  cm
        Gross weight
        2.606  kg
        Height
        27.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.354  kg
        Tare weight
        2.252  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Width
        17.5  cm
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 44714 4
        Gross weight
        0.1235  kg
        Nett weight
        0.0295  kg
        Tare weight
        0.094  kg

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph

      Other items in the box

      • White headphone cap

