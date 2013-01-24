Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Earbud headphones with mic

SHE1355BK/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Bass Vents Bass Vents Bass Vents
    -{discount-value}

    Earbud headphones with mic

    SHE1355BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Bass Vents

    With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. In-line mic for convenient calls. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Earbud headphones with mic

    Bass Vents

    With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. In-line mic for convenient calls. See all benefits

    Bass Vents

    With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. In-line mic for convenient calls. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Earbud headphones with mic

    Bass Vents

    With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. In-line mic for convenient calls. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all in-ear-earbud

      Bass Vents

      for enhanced sound

      • 14.8mm drivers/open-back
      • Earbud
      Integrated microphone & call button

      Integrated microphone & call button

      With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

      14.8 mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 14.8 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Asymmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Frequency response
        10 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Speaker diameter
        14.8mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 73248 1
        Depth
        2.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.0229  kg
        Height
        11.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0145  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.0084  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        8.4  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.62496  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 73248 5
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Length
        20.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.348  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        0.27696  kg
        Width
        12  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.48892  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 73248 8
        Height
        21  cm
        Length
        26.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.696  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        48
        Tare weight
        0.79292  kg
        Width
        22.3  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.