Wireless Headphone

SHC2000/10
  Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission
    Wireless Headphone

    SHC2000/10
    Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

    With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programs via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long lasting comfort by the self-adjusting inner headband design.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Wireless Headphone

    Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

    With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programs via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long lasting comfort by the self-adjusting inner headband design. See all benefits

    Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

    With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programs via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long lasting comfort by the self-adjusting inner headband design. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Wireless Headphone

    Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

    With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programs via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long lasting comfort by the self-adjusting inner headband design. See all benefits

      Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

      Rechargeble

      • Over-ear
      • Black

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

      Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

      The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

      High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

      Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.

      IR wireless transmission provides freedom of movement

      IR wireless transmission allows you to be free from the hassles of cables.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        18,5  cm
        Height
        19,5  cm
        Depth
        8,8  cm
        Weight
        0,28  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        18 -20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        108 dB
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Effective range
        7 m
        Channel separation
        > 30 dB
        Carrier frequency range
        2.3 MHz (L) - 2.8 MHz (R)
        Modulation
        FM

      • Convenience

        Operating time
        +/- 15 hours

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
        Power supply transmitter
        AC/DC adapter 12V/200mA

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2,5  kg
        Height
        30,5  cm
        Length
        31,5  cm
        Nett weight
        1,32  kg
        Tare weight
        1,18  kg
        Width
        25,3  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 58436 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Depth
        9,8  cm
        Gross weight
        0,73  kg
        Height
        31  cm
        Nett weight
        0,44  kg
        Tare weight
        0,29  kg
        Width
        24  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 58435 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy

