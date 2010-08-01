SCF890/01
Fits little mouths & hands
The Avent BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF890/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain.See all benefits
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This teether has different textures to provide varying pressure levels to soothe your baby’s teething pain.
BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.
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