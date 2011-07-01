Philips Avent Toddler bowl small 6m+
Encourages eating through fun learning
Philips Avent toddler small bowl SCF706/00 for your child's development stages See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
MRP: Rs.445.00
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Philips Avent Toddler bowl small 6m+
Encourages eating through fun learning
Bowl designed for toddlers
Developed with leading child psychologist
Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills
Technical Specifications
-
Weight and dimensions
- Net product dimensions excl. attachments
-
40 (D) X 140 (H) X 140 (W)
mm
- Product weight
-
0.090
kg
- F-box dimensions
-
44 (D) X 170 (W) X 240 (H)
mm
- Number of F-boxes in A-box
-
6
-
Country of origin
- Made in China
-
Yes
-
Easy to use
- Microwavable
-
Yes
-
What is included
- Small bowl
-
1
pcs
- Recipe booklet
-
NO
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