Manual breast pump with 3 cups

SCF330/13
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump with 3 cups
    SCF330/13

    SCF330/13
    Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use & clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on-the-go.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump with 3 cups

    Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use & clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on-the-go. See all benefits

      Manual breast pump with massage cushion

      • Easy for on-the-go use
      • Pump with soft massage cushion
      • Includes 3 storage cups
      • Extra soft newborn flow nipple
      More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

      More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

      The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.

      Soft massage cushion with warm feel

      Soft massage cushion with warm feel

      Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.

      Includes 3 versatile milk storage cups

      Includes 3 versatile milk storage cups

      Use the same cup to express, store and feed breast milk to your baby. Ideal for storage in fridge or freezer

      Compact lightweight design

      Compact lightweight design

      The breast pump has a compact design, which makes it easy to position. Its ergonomically shaped handle offers a comfortable hold and full control when expressing milk. Being small and lightweight means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go more discreet.

      Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

      Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

      Easy visual matching of parts for intuitive assembly.

      Compatible with other Philips Avent feeding products

      Compatible with other Philips Avent feeding products

      This breast pump can be used in combination with other feeding products in the Philips Avent range, including our Classic bottles and milk storage containers. Philips Avent also provides a range of breast care accessories to help you breastfeed for longer and enhance your comfort.

      Easy cleaning thanks to the small number of separate parts

      Cleaning is easy, thanks to the small number of separate parts. All parts are dishwasher proof.

      Easy manual operation

      The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Breast pump
        BPA free* (food contact parts only)
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Milk storage cup
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene

      • What is included

        Breast pump body with handle
        1  pcs
        Standard size cushion
        1  pcs
        Milk storage cups
        3  pcs
        Milk storage cup adaptor
        1  pcs
        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Breast pad sample packs
        1 pack (2pcs)

      • Design

        Breast pump design
        Compact design
        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Intuitive assembly
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation
        Includes milk storage cups
        Express, store and feed in one

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

