2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for Comfort
Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. The Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/12 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.
with milk storage cups
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down
The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.
5.0
of 5
20
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
23/12/2022
India
Easy To Handle And Assemble
As a baby products consumer and a mom, I like items or devices that are easy to maintain, assemble, and clean. The design of this manual breast pump by Philips Avent has proven to be quite handy. Soft, silicone massage cushions are petal-shaped, that help express milk smoothly and are easy to put on and remove.
Pros
Very effective
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Date of Use 2021-12-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Date of Use 2021-12-23
Rukh
22/12/2022
India
Gentle simulation
This manual breast pump has a very gentle stimulation, just like a baby’s. As a result, it triggers a quick letdown of milk and does not hurt the breast. I have used it in between feeds and found it to be really effective in stimulating milk production.
Pros
Super useful
Cons
No cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Date of Use 2021-11-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Date of Use 2021-11-22
Atisha
22/12/2022
India
Use It To Believe It
I’m a mother of two, and taking care of my mischievous toddler while tending to my baby’s feeding needs is challenging. That’s why I use the Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump. It helps release milk faster while gently stimulating my nipples. It is portable and doesn’t require me to lean forward while pumping. My family members can help with the feedings when I teach my toddler or spend some time bonding with him.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Date of Use 2020-12-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Date of Use 2020-12-22
Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.