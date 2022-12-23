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Discontinued

Philips AventManual breast pump

SCF310/12

5

| (20) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Designed for Comfort

Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. The Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/12 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

See all benefits

Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

Designed for Comfort

  • with milk storage cups

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

Easy manual operation

The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

20

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

23/12/2022

India

India

Easy To Handle And Assemble

As a baby products consumer and a mom, I like items or devices that are easy to maintain, assemble, and clean. The design of this manual breast pump by Philips Avent has proven to be quite handy. Soft, silicone massage cushions are petal-shaped, that help express milk smoothly and are easy to put on and remove.

Pros

Very effective

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Date of Use 2021-12-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Date of Use 2021-12-23

22/12/2022

India

India

Gentle simulation

This manual breast pump has a very gentle stimulation, just like a baby’s. As a result, it triggers a quick letdown of milk and does not hurt the breast. I have used it in between feeds and found it to be really effective in stimulating milk production.

Pros

Super useful

Cons

No cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Date of Use 2021-11-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Date of Use 2021-11-22

22/12/2022

India

India

Use It To Believe It

I’m a mother of two, and taking care of my mischievous toddler while tending to my baby’s feeding needs is challenging. That’s why I use the Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump. It helps release milk faster while gently stimulating my nipples. It is portable and doesn’t require me to lean forward while pumping. My family members can help with the feedings when I teach my toddler or spend some time bonding with him.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Date of Use 2020-12-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Date of Use 2020-12-22

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Disclaimers

  1. Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.