    -{discount-value}

    Designed for Comfort

    Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. The Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/12 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

    Designed for Comfort

    Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. The Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/12 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

    Designed for Comfort

    Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. The Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/12 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

    Designed for Comfort

    Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. The Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/12 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

      Designed for Comfort

      Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

      • with milk storage cups
      Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

      Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

      The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

      Easy manual operation

      The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • Pregnancy

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Milk storage cup lid
        2  pcs
        Disposable breast pad
        1  pcs
        Milk storage cup adaptor
        1  pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        1  pcs
        Spare parts
        2  pcs
        Manual breast pump
        1  pcs
        Milk storage cup
        2  pcs

      • Country of origin global

        England
        Yes

