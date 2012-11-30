Search terms

    Philips Avent Microwave sterilizer bags

    SCF297/05

    Sterilize on-the-go

    Philips Avent microwave steam sterilizer bags are a quick, easy and effective way to ensure you always have sterile baby bottles and products, wherever you are. With each bag, bottles can be sterilized in the microwave in just 90 seconds.

    Philips Avent Microwave sterilizer bags

    Sterilize on-the-go

    Easy and fast sterilization anywhere, anytime

    • Sterilize on the go
    • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
    • Easy to use
    • 5 bags for 100 cycles
    Microwave steam sterilizing ready in just 90 seconds

    Each reusable microwave steam sterilizing bag can be used to sterilize bottles, breast pumps and other baby products in just 90 seconds*

    Kills 99.9%** of germs

    Each microwave steam sterilizer bag is proven to kill 99.9%** of germs and bacteria.

    Check box to record bag use

    Each bag includes a check box. By ticking the check box you can quickly and easily keep track of the number of times each bag has been used.

    Safe handling zone for safe pick up from the microwave

    Each bag has a Safe handling zone. This is a marked area on the bag where it can be picked up safely straight from the microwave.

    Up to 100 microwave steam sterilizing uses per pack

    Each pack of microwave steam sterilizing bags includes five individual bags, and each bag can be used up to 20 times. This means that you will be able to sterilize baby bottles, breast pumps and other accesssories up to 100 times in just one retail pack.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      F-box dimensions
      215 x125  mm
      Bag capacity
      Sterilize up to 3 bottles at once or 1 breast pump
      Bag dimension
      278mm x 210mm

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Material

      Bags material
      infoPET12, CPP60

    • What is included

      Microwave steam sterilizer bag
      5 bags

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

    • At a microwave wattage of >1100 W
    • * Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes, and Escherichia coli. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
