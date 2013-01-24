Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1

Avent Freeflow pacifiers

SCF180/23
Avent
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Freeflow pacifiers

    SCF180/23

    Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

    Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow pacifier. The shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Freeflow pacifiers

    Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

    Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow pacifier. The shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

    Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

    Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow pacifier. The shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Freeflow pacifiers

    Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

    Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow pacifier. The shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

    Similar products

    See all pacifiers

      Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

      Extra air holes let skin breathe

      • Soothe with the comfort of air
      • 0-6m
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

      Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

      Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

      9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

      9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

      Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*

      Designed for natural oral development

      Designed for natural oral development

      Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

      Made at our award-winning site in the UK

      Made at our award-winning site in the UK

      You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

      Security handle for easy removal

      Security handle for easy removal

      Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

      Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

      Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

      When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.

      Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

      Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

      Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Freeflow pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Hygiene

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes
        Safety ring handle
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • No 1 global pacifier brand
          • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
          • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
          • Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
          • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.