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2 year warranty

All series

  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

Discontinued

Philips AventFreeflow pacifiers

SCF172/62

Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow pacifier. A curved shield with 6 air holes for extra airflow helps reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Extra air holes let skin breathe

Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

  • Soothe with the comfort of air

  • 6-18m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. No 1 global pacifier brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year