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2 year warranty

All series

  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection

Discontinued

AventComfort breast shell set

SCF157/08

Comfort and protection

The ultrasoft breast shells are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Microwave sterilizer bags

Microwave sterilizer bags

SCF297/05

Ultra comfortable breast shells

Comfort and protection

  • 2 pcs

Collect excess breast milk

Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes)- collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.

Help ease engorgement

Protect sore nipples

Ventilated shells- protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement. The holes allow air to circulate.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 