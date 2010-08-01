2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF157/08
Comfort and protection
The ultrasoft breast shells are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk.
2 pcs
Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes)- collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.
Ventilated shells- protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement. The holes allow air to circulate.
Reviews
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.