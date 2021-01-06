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2 year warranty

All series

Avent Comfort breast shell set

Discontinued

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AventComfort breast shell set

SCF157/08

Avent Comfort breast shell set

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport

  • PDF file, 361.3 kB
  • 6 January 2021

User Manual - English

  • PDF file, 3 MB
  • 14 September 2026

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