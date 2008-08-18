Search terms

Speaker Dock

SBD6000/00
  • Powerful stereo sound stage Powerful stereo sound stage Powerful stereo sound stage
    Speaker Dock

    SBD6000/00
    Powerful XSL Acoustics

    • Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones
    • Built-in speakers featuring XSL Acoustics for dynamic sound
    • Carrying pouch to protect your speakers when not in use
    • Cable neatly stored when not in use
    • Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

      Powerful stereo sound stage

      Enjoy the powerful and wide sound stage of the SBD6000. The speakers and dock for iPod easily slip into your bag so that you can enjoy your music with friends wherever you are and experience amazing rich bass even at low volume.
      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      Carrying pouch to protect your speakers when not in use

      Carrying pouch to protect your speakers when not in use

      Look after your speaker and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch when not in use.

      Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

      Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

      The options of battery and AC power allow the most flexiblity with your sound system. You can carry them and enjoyment music anywhere you go.

      Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

      Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

      The docking station provides convenient, tailor-made storage for your receiver when not in use, and on some models, it even takes care of battery charging.

      Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

      Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

      The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.

      Built-in speakers featuring XSL Acoustics for dynamic sound

      Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimizes bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.

      Cable neatly stored when not in use

      With it's unique design, cable storage is no longer an issues. Simply pack and go.

      Cable winding system with detachable cable for neat storage

      Simply unplug the cable from the dock station and wind it around the base of each speaker. You can carry them around and store them neatly without any cable tangle.

      Extra wide soundstage for 3-dimensional and realistic sound

      These portable speakers create an extra wide stereo soundstage when they are a placed apart, so that each musical instrument appears to occupy a different physical space. The sound is more 3-dimensional and realistic.

      Metal speaker grill protects speaker drivers

      The metal speaker grill allows soundwaves to pass through without any loss, while protecting the speaker driver elements.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        100 - 18 000  Hz
        Impedance
        3 Ohm
        RMS Power rating
        2 x 3 W

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        iPod dedicated

      • Convenience

        Power on indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Operating time
        10 hours

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        Yes
        Pouch
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        • AAA
        • LR03
        Adaptor type
        9V 1.5A
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.5  cm
        Width
        26.5  cm
        Depth
        11.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.586  kg
        Gross weight
        0.889  kg
        Tare weight
        0.303  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 31566 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        75.2  cm
        Width
        29.1  cm
        Height
        26.3  cm
        Nett weight
        3.516  kg
        Gross weight
        7.139  kg
        Tare weight
        3.623  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 31570 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        27.2  cm
        Width
        24  cm
        Height
        24.5  cm
        Nett weight
        1.172  kg
        Gross weight
        2.012  kg
        Tare weight
        0.84  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 31568 9
        Number of consumer packagings
        2

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

