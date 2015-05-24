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  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
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    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S5420/06

    Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

    The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and it’s designed to protect your skin.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.6,795.00

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all AquaTouch Shavers

    Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

    Protects 10X better versus a regular blade

    • MultiPrecision Blade System
    • 45 min cordless use/1h charge
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

    A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

    Shave close without nicks and cuts. The MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly across, while protecting your skin.

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

    Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

    Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

    45 minutes of cordless shaving

    45 minutes of cordless shaving

    You'll have 45+ minutes of running time – that's about 15 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    1-hour charging time

    1-hour charging time

    Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

    1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

    Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

    Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

    Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer
      Maintenance
      Protective cap
      Protective cap
      Yes
      Nose trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      45 min / 15 shaves
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Color
      Neptune Blue - Charcoal Grey
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH50
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      5-direction Flex Heads
      SkinComfort
      • SkinProtection System
      • AquaTec Wet & Dry
      Shaving system
      • MultiPrecision Blade System
      • Super Lift & Cut Action

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • 1 level battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charging indicator
      • Cleaning indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock indicator
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      Unplug before use

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Badge-D2C

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    • Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation
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