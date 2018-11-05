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  • Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary. Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary. Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

    Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S3561/13

    Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

    In 1939, Philips changed the way men shave. We continued to innovate and today the special edition Philishave celebrates our story by combining the modern-day technology of our most enduring contemporary shaver.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.4,495.00

    Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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    Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

    Comfortably close

    • ComfortCut Blade System
    • 4-direction Flex Heads
    • Pop-up trimmer
    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

    Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

    Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

    Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    Consistent maximum power year after year

    Consistent maximum power year after year

    Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

    60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

    60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

    You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    One touch open, for easy cleaning

    One touch open, for easy cleaning

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    Cordless operation only

    Cordless operation only

    This shaver is designed to operate only in cordless mode. Always unplug it before shaving.

    Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer

    Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer

    Complete your look using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap
      Pop-up trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Run time
      60 min / 20 shaves
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Blue Hush

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every yr with SH30
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      4-direction Flex Heads
      Shaving system
      ComfortCut Blade System

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Battery low indicator
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      • Cordless use
      • Unplug before use

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