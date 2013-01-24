Home
Shaver Heritage Edition

Wet and dry electric shaver

S3561/13
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

    In 1939, Philips changed the way men shave. We continued to innovate and today the special edition Philishave celebrates our story by combining the modern-day technology of our most enduring contemporary shaver. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.4,495.00

    Shaver Heritage Edition Wet and dry electric shaver

    Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

    In 1939, Philips changed the way men shave. We continued to innovate and today the special edition Philishave celebrates our story by combining the modern-day technology of our most enduring contemporary shaver. See all benefits

      Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

      Comfortably close

      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 4-direction Flex Heads
      • Pop-up trimmer
      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

      60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

      60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

      You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      One touch open, for easy cleaning

      One touch open, for easy cleaning

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      Cordless operation only

      Cordless operation only

      This shaver is designed to operate only in cordless mode. Always unplug it before shaving.

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer

      Complete your look using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads

      • Accessories

        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery low indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Blue Hush

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        60 min / 20 shaves
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every yr with SH30

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

