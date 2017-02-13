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  • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S3350/08

    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.3,295.00

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    wet shave with shaving gel or foam

    • ComfortCut Blade System
    • 4-direction Flex Heads
    • Pop-up trimmer
    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

    Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

    Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

    Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

    Consistent maximum power year after year

    Consistent maximum power year after year

    Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

    45 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

    45 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

    You'll have 45+ minutes of running time – that's about 15 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. Or choose to shave with the device plugged in.

    One touch open, for easy cleaning

    One touch open, for easy cleaning

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

    Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.

    Cordless operation only

    Cordless operation only

    This shaver is designed to operate only in cordless mode. Always unplug it before shaving.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap
      Pop-up trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Run time
      45 min / 15 shaves
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Precision black black

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      4-direction Flex Heads
      Shaving system
      ComfortCut Blade System

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Battery low indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      • Cordless use
      • Unplug before use

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