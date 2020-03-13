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    Shaver series 1000 Wet or Dry electric shaver

    S1323

    Fresh shave, Smooth finish

    Philips AquaTouch shaver 1000 gives you an affordable, smooth and refreshing wet or dry shave with self-sharpening ComfortCut blades.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.2,795.00

    Shaver series 1000 Wet or Dry electric shaver

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    Fresh shave, Smooth finish

    • ComfortCut blades
    • 3-Directional Flex Heads
    • One-touch open
    • Pop-up trimmer
    Glides over skin for a smooth and even shave

    Glides over skin for a smooth and even shave

    Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 27 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

    3D Floating Heads move for a convenient clean shave

    3D Floating Heads move for a convenient clean shave

    Get a convenient, clean shave with the 3-directional floating heads. They move to adjust to the curves of your face, creating smooth contact with your skin without a lot of pressure.

    Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

    Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

    Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

    Keep your charge in check

    Keep your charge in check

    Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is running low, empty, or fully charged.

    40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

    40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

    Shave cordlessly for up to 40 minutes after a 1-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.

    5-minute quick charge

    5-minute quick charge

    In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

    Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

    Designed to reduce by 50% nicks and cuts vs a mixture of regular blade* for a clean protective shave. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.

    Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

    Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

    The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

    Designed for optimum handling

    Designed for optimum handling

    Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      40 minutes
      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Battery type
      NiMH

    • Design

      Handle
      • Ergonomic grip & handling
      • Non-slip rubber handle
      Color
      Adriatic Blue

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      3-direction Flex Heads
      Shaving system
      ComfortCut Blade System
      Styling
      Pop-up trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Display
      1 level battery indicator
      Wet & Dry
      Shave wet or dry
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Operation
      • Unplug before use
      • Cordless use only

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • HQ110
    Badge-D2C

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    • 50% reduction of nicks and cuts vs a mixture of regular blades after a 21 day acclimatization period.
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