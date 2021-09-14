2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm.
1mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
10h charge/45mins cordless use
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1mm long.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
4.2
of 5
388
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Manu...
14/09/2021
India
Great and sturdy machine :)
It is a great trimmer and it served me for more than 5 years. After 5 years of regular usage, now recently I could find that the battery is not charging properly... but otherwise its trimming performance is still as it was during my first day of use 5 years ago... since the battery is dying, I had to discard the entire appliance...really a great and sturdy machine..
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/15 beard trimmer
Date of Use 2019-09-14
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/15 beard trimmer
Date of Use 2019-09-14
Akky_gzp
07/04/2021
India
Most durable products of philips
I've been using my Trimmer since 2014 till 2020 and found it to be most durable. I loved the products from Philips
Pros
Most durable used for almost 6 years without any technical issue
Cons
Didn't get or replacement for blades easily
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/15 beard trimmer
Date of Use 2019-04-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/15 beard trimmer
Date of Use 2019-04-07
AVMK
08/03/2021
India
long life
I bought it in 2014 and it still works well.long life, good quality, and reasonable price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/15 beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/15 beard trimmer