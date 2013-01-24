Home
Beardtrimmer series 3000

beard trimmer

QT4000/15
  Perfect beard made easy
    Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard trimmer

    QT4000/15
    Perfect beard made easy

    Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard trimmer

    Perfect beard made easy

    Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm. See all benefits

      Perfect beard made easy

      The most convenient way to start with your beard

      • 1mm precision settings
      • Stainless steel blades
      • 10h charge/45mins cordless use
      1mm precision

      1mm precision

      Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1mm long.

      Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10mm

      Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10mm

      Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.

      Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.

      Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

      Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

      Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.

      Up to 45 minutes of cordless use after 10 hours charging

      Up to 45 minutes of cordless use after 10 hours charging

      Rechargeable only.Up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 10 hours of charging.

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it's compatible with all worldwide voltages.

      Technical Specifications

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        Short beard

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Number of length settings
        10
        Precision (size of steps)
        by 1  mm
        Comb type
        Stubble
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort
        Range of length settings
        1 up to 10  mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades

      • Ease of use

        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Charge indication
        On plug
        Battery
        1x AAA NiMH
        Easy Cleaning
        Washable attachments

      • Power system

        Charging time
        10 hours
        Running time
        Up to 45 minutes
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Worldwide voltage
        100-240 V

      • Design

        Handle
        Easy grip

