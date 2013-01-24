Unique OneBlade Technology

The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary new technology designed for men who wear facial styles and grow beards. It can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Its dual protection system has a protective plate on top of the cutter, preventing the blade from touching skin. At the same time, the high-performance cutter powers through hair at 200 times per second for precise sharp edges. OneBlade doesn’t shave as close as a traditional blade – so your skin stays comfortable.