2 year warranty
Discontinued
QP2532/20
The power of 3: style, trim and shave
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid tool that can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. Get your style with just OneBlade.
Get your style with Oneblade
Experience Power of 3
Style, trim, shave
Keep your skin feeling soft
The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary new technology designed for men who wear facial styles and grow beards. It can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Its dual protection system has a protective plate on top of the cutter, preventing the blade from touching skin. At the same time, the high-performance cutter powers through hair at 200 times per second for precise sharp edges. OneBlade doesn’t shave as close as a traditional blade – so your skin stays comfortable.
Dual-sided blade for easy styling and precise edges. You can go in either direction to get great visibilty and see every hair that you're cutting. It stays comfortable even in sensitive areas, so it's fast and easy to get your style in seconds.
Achieve an even trim with the 4 trimming combs. 1mm for a 5 o'clock, 2mm for a stubble, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm for a long stubble.
3.9
of 5
23
Reviews
Prasi
15/07/2022
India
Verified buyer
A excellent solution for trimming & shaving
It is a good trimming and shaving solution when you are on travel, special air travel. Easy to charge and supports 60 mins functioning
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2532/20 Face
Date of Use 2021-06-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2532/20 Face
Date of Use 2021-06-15
Bhagatji
26/03/2022
India
Verified buyer
A very fine item.I like it very much
This item works very smoothly which is very useful working of the items
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2532/20 Face
Date of Use 2021-02-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2532/20 Face
Date of Use 2021-02-26
Test1234567
22/02/2022
India
The product has great features
The product indeed has great features and provides seamless experience
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2532/20 Face
Date of Use 2022-01-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2532/20 Face
Date of Use 2022-01-21
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.