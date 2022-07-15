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Discontinued

OneBladeFace

QP2532/20

3.9

| (23) Reviews

The power of 3: style, trim and shave

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid tool that can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. Get your style with just OneBlade.

See all benefits

Keeps skin feeling soft

The power of 3: style, trim and shave

  • Get your style with Oneblade

  • Experience Power of 3

  • Style, trim, shave

  • Keep your skin feeling soft

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary new technology designed for men who wear facial styles and grow beards. It can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Its dual protection system has a protective plate on top of the cutter, preventing the blade from touching skin. At the same time, the high-performance cutter powers through hair at 200 times per second for precise sharp edges. OneBlade doesn’t shave as close as a traditional blade – so your skin stays comfortable.

Easy styling and precise edges

Easy styling and precise edges

Dual-sided blade for easy styling and precise edges. You can go in either direction to get great visibilty and see every hair that you're cutting. It stays comfortable even in sensitive areas, so it's fast and easy to get your style in seconds.

Achieve an even trim

Achieve an even trim

Achieve an even trim with the 4 trimming combs. 1mm for a 5 o'clock, 2mm for a stubble, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm for a long stubble.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

23

Reviews

15/07/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

A excellent solution for trimming & shaving

It is a good trimming and shaving solution when you are on travel, special air travel. Easy to charge and supports 60 mins functioning

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP2532/20 Face

Date of Use 2021-06-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP2532/20 Face

Date of Use 2021-06-15

26/03/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

A very fine item.I like it very much

This item works very smoothly which is very useful working of the items

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP2532/20 Face

Date of Use 2021-02-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP2532/20 Face

Date of Use 2021-02-26

22/02/2022

India

India

The product has great features

The product indeed has great features and provides seamless experience

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP2532/20 Face

Date of Use 2022-01-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP2532/20 Face

Date of Use 2022-01-21

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Disclaimers

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.