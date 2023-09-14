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2 year warranty

All series

OneBlade Face

Discontinued

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OneBladeFace

QP2532/20

OneBlade Face

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • ZIP file, 117.5 kB
  • 14 September 2023

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • ZIP file, 1.8 MB
  • 14 September 2023

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