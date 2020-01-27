2 year warranty
Discontinued
QG3150/30
Superior visibility, maximum precision
The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.
Plus
7-in-1
A range of attachments to enable you to style, maintain and define the hair and/or facial hair style you like.
The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.
The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.
3.7
of 5
7
Reviews
Stigg
27/01/2020
India
Perfect for Grooming
Loved the product. Gave a very good service. Just ran put of battery life. So bought a new one.
Pros
All attachment used and worked perfectly for their purpose.
Cons
The combs could have been better. The teeth broke sooner than expected. Spare combs were not available.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit
Date of Use 2018-01-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit
Date of Use 2018-01-27
shashi2013
26/08/2013
India
Build quality of this product is good.
I have been using this trimmer for an year now. It's build quality is good.I would recommend it to other users.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit
SenOrtho
20/05/2012
India
Has become part of my routine for the past one year, excellent for starters, but there is scope for for improvement.
One of the indispensables of my personal kit for the past 11 months, would recommend for starters lookin for a reliable trimmer. However performance is not the same now as it was when I bought it about 1 year back. Need clarity on whether running water can be used to clean the interiors of the accesories to remove hair collected. Last but not the least, facility to recharge while trimming would've avoided the cumbersome charging proces and anxiety of running out of battery while styling oneself.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit