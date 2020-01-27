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Discontinued

Multigroom series 3000Grooming kit

QG3150/30

3.7

| (7) Reviews

Superior visibility, maximum precision

The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.

See all benefits

Superior visibility, maximum precision

  • Plus

  • 7-in-1

7 attachments for unlimited styling options

7 attachments for unlimited styling options

A range of attachments to enable you to style, maintain and define the hair and/or facial hair style you like.

MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.

Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

7

Reviews

1

27/01/2020

India

India

Perfect for Grooming

Loved the product. Gave a very good service. Just ran put of battery life. So bought a new one.

Pros

All attachment used and worked perfectly for their purpose.

Cons

The combs could have been better. The teeth broke sooner than expected. Spare combs were not available.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

Date of Use 2018-01-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

Date of Use 2018-01-27

26/08/2013

India

India

Build quality of this product is good.

I have been using this trimmer for an year now. It's build quality is good.I would recommend it to other users.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

20/05/2012

India

India

Has become part of my routine for the past one year, excellent for starters, but there is scope for for improvement.

One of the indispensables of my personal kit for the past 11 months, would recommend for starters lookin for a reliable trimmer. However performance is not the same now as it was when I bought it about 1 year back. Need clarity on whether running water can be used to clean the interiors of the accesories to remove hair collected. Last but not the least, facility to recharge while trimming would've avoided the cumbersome charging proces and anxiety of running out of battery while styling oneself.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

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