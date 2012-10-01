Home
Electric shaver

PQ202/17
  Close shave for confidence
    Electric shaver

    PQ202/17
    • For a close efficient shave
    • Self-sharpening blades
    • Follow the curves of your face
    • Cordless 2AA battery shaver
      Close shave for confidence

      The Philips PQ202 electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floating heads. You can be confident you will look your best - every day
      For a close efficient shave

      For a close efficient shave

      For a close shave made in Europe

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.

      Follow the curves of your face

      Follow the curves of your face

      Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.

      Cordless 2AA battery shaver

      Cordless 2AA battery shaver

      Up to 60 minutes cordless shave

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Shaving time
        60 minutes

      • Service

        Replacement head for China
        Replace within 2 yrs with HQ4+
        Replacement head outside China
        Replace within 2 yrs with HQ56

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • CloseCut
        • Independently floating heads
        • Self-sharpening blades

