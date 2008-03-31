Search terms

Portable DVD Player

PET1031/98
    Portable DVD Player

    PET1031/98
    Swivel Screen, flexible view

    Enjoy movies on the Philips PET1031 Portable DVD Player with 10.2” LCD display and a 180-degree swivel screen. Plus, share your favorite video experiences with pals thanks to SD card slot and USB2.0 connector. Comes with car mount kit. See all benefits

    Enjoy movies on the Philips PET1031 Portable DVD Player with 10.2” LCD display and a 180-degree swivel screen. Plus, share your favorite video experiences with pals thanks to SD card slot and USB2.0 connector. Comes with car mount kit. See all benefits

      Swivel Screen, flexible view

      Up to 5-hour playback

      • 25.9 cm (10.2") widescreen LCD
      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

      DivX Ultra for enhanced playback of DivX media files

      DivX Ultra for enhanced playback of DivX media files

      DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      High-resolution 10.2” TFT LCD display for great viewing

      High-resolution 10.2” TFT LCD display for great viewing

      The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

      Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

      Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

      Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      Built-in quality stereo speakers

      Built-in quality stereo speakers

      The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

      180-degree swivel screen for improved viewing flexibility

      180-degree swivel screen for improved viewing flexibility

      The screen swivels 180? to give you the optimum viewing angle for watching movies and photos. Rotate the screen or adjust it up and down to cut down on glare and get the best viewing angle possible.

      USB 2.0 connector and SD memory card slot

      USB 2.0 connector and SD memory card slot

      Enjoy the high-speed and convenience of accessing more capacity to transfer photos, videos and MP3 music files by using USB 2.0. You can also access more capacity to store photos, videos and MP3 music files on your Philips player by inserting an SD card into the built-in SD card slot.

      Smart Car Mount for ease-of-use

      Smart Car Mount for ease-of-use

      To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

      Zero Bright Dot™ screen for optimal screen quality

      Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed as 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots were once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used in our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(line out), >76dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Connectivity

        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        DC in
        9~12V
        USB
        Yes
        Other connections
        • Component Video out Interlaced
        • S-Video out
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone
        SD/MMC card slot
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Built-in battery

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        DC-in 9~12V; 110-240v, 50/60Hz
        Cables
        A/V cable x1, S-video cable x1, Component cable x 1
        Included accessories
        • S-video cable
        • Component Video cable
        Remote control
        AY5507 slim remote
        User Manual
        English
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC
        Smart car mount
        1 set

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging Depth
        145  mm
        Product depth
        188  mm
        Packaging Height
        282  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        336  mm
        Master carton depth
        460  mm
        Master carton weight
        9  kg
        Master carton height
        305  mm
        Product width
        270  mm
        Master carton width
        350  mm
        Product height
        32  mm
        Product weight
        1.3  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • WMA-CD
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet
        WMA bit rates
        32 - 192 kbps

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        10.2  inch
        Effective viewing area
        222.0X133.2mm
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Pixel pitch
        0.1905(W)×0.1905(H) mm
        Resolution
        800(w)x480(H)x3(RGB)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • Picture CD
        Compression formats
        • Divx
        • MPEG4
        Disc Playback Modes
        • OSD
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Smart car mount
      • Car kit
      • Adaptor
      • Remote control
      • Video cable
      • S-Video cable

