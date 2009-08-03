Search terms

Noise Cancelling Headphones

PAC021/00
  Superior sound experience
    with active noise cancelation

    • GoGear Muse MP3 video player
    • A choice of three ear caps for perfect fit

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    with active noise cancelation

    • GoGear Muse MP3 video player
    • A choice of three ear caps for perfect fit

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Superior sound experience

      Enjoy pure uninterrupted music on the go with Philips GoGear headphones PAC021. Made exclusively for the GoGear Muse MP3 video player, they feature noise canceling technology and come with three interchangeable ear caps for a perfect fit.

      GoGear Muse MP3 video player

      GoGear Muse MP3 video player.

      A choice of three ear caps for perfect fit

      A choice of three ear caps for perfect fit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16 ohm at 1kHz
        Frequency response
        20 - 18k  Hz
        Sensitivity
        103 dB
        Maximum power input
        5mW
        Diaphragm
        PEI
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Cable length
        1.1m

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.452  kg
        Height
        10  cm
        Length
        14.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.18  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        10
        Tare weight
        0.272  kg
        Width
        12.7  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 51297 2

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.036  kg
        Height
        6.7  cm
        Nett weight
        0.018  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.018  kg
        Width
        8.7  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 51296 5

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

