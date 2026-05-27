2 year warranty
Discontinued
MMS6080B/94
Music, Movie & Entertainment
With 60W sound output and bluetooth connectivity , these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobiles , MAC and PC.
Bluetooth
60W output – wow! We gamers all want higher power because for gaming speakers the bigger the output, the better the bass and overall sound quality. So enjoy your next game with this powerful, big 60W output which gives you all the explosive bass you want.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
3.6
of 5
38
Reviews
Dolly26
27/05/2026
India
I'm having this home theatre for the last 5 years,and it still work good,but remote is not working,so please suggest me that from where did I get new remote.
This review was made for MMS6080B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2024-02-02
This review was made for MMS6080B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2024-02-02
27/05/2025
India
Review after 5 years
Using this product for more than 5 years and still working with no issues (the remote control stopped working after 3 year). Low frequency handling is excellent, deep bass, vocals and hight frequency is pretty good. Does not produces the highest frequencies as there is no dedicated tweeters. The cable length of satellites should be more.
This review was made for MMS6080B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2023-05-27
This review was made for MMS6080B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2023-05-27
Ashok anurag
28/09/2022
India
Best quality sound
Philips is family partner, a big number of Philips product in my home, we are Philips lovers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS6080B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2022-08-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS6080B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2022-08-27