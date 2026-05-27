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Discontinued

Multimedia Speakers 2.1

MMS6080B/94

3.6

| (38) Reviews

Music, Movie & Entertainment

With 60W sound output and bluetooth connectivity , these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobiles , MAC and PC.

See all benefits

Music, Movie & Entertainment

  • Bluetooth

60W output power

60W output – wow! We gamers all want higher power because for gaming speakers the bigger the output, the better the bass and overall sound quality. So enjoy your next game with this powerful, big 60W output which gives you all the explosive bass you want.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Works with any compatible stereo Bluetooth device

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

38

Reviews

27/05/2026

India

India

I'm having this home theatre for the last 5 years,and it still work good,but remote is not working,so please suggest me that from where did I get new remote.

This review was made for MMS6080B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2024-02-02

This review was made for MMS6080B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2024-02-02

27/05/2025

India

India

Review after 5 years

Using this product for more than 5 years and still working with no issues (the remote control stopped working after 3 year). Low frequency handling is excellent, deep bass, vocals and hight frequency is pretty good. Does not produces the highest frequencies as there is no dedicated tweeters. The cable length of satellites should be more.

This review was made for MMS6080B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2023-05-27

This review was made for MMS6080B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2023-05-27

28/09/2022

India

India

Best quality sound

Philips is family partner, a big number of Philips product in my home, we are Philips lovers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MMS6080B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2022-08-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MMS6080B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2022-08-27

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