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  • Superior sound for your personal listening Superior sound for your personal listening Superior sound for your personal listening

    Multimedia Speakers 2.1

    MMS2625B/94

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Superior sound for your personal listening

    Trendy Design with LED Display delivering superior quality sound for your masti

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.5,990.00

    Multimedia Speakers 2.1

    Similar products

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    Superior sound for your personal listening

    • Bluetooth®
    • FM
    • USB
    USB port for charging other devices

    USB port for charging other devices

    This speaker comes with a USB port, allowing you to conveniently charge your device. Simply connect your device with its USB cable to the back of the speaker.

    Enjoy music from multiple sources

    Enjoy music from multiple sources

    Perfect for MP3, PC, TV, CD & more

    Connect your speakers to all your gear. A great way to listen to your MP3 player, PC, TV, CD, DVD and all your multimedia stuff.

    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

    FM tuner for radio enjoyment

    The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

    Technical Specifications

    • Loudspeakers

      Subwoofer driver
      4"

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1.3 m
      USB
      Yes
      Bluetooth version
      4.2
      Aux in
      Yes

    • Convenience

      Power on indication
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Works with
      music devices
      other Bluetooth-enabled device
      Yes

    • Power

      Power LED indicator
      Amber

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control with QWERTY
      • User Manual
      • Audio Cable

    • Dimensions

      Weight incl. Packaging
      5.72  kg
      Satellite
      W9 x H13 x D7.7 cm
      Subwoofer
      W15.5 x H26.2 x D26.4 mm
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      21 x 32.2 x 39 cm
      Product weight
      3.1  kg

    • Packaging content

      Subwoofer
      Yes
      Number of satellites
      2

    • Compatible with

      Mobile phones and mp3 players
      Yes
      PCs and laptops
      Yes

    • Audio system

      Frequency range
      30 Hz to 20 KHz
      Output power in total
      31 W RMS
      Signal/Noise ratio
      > 70 dB
      Power
      230 V / 50 Hz
      THD
      <10%

    • Audio systems L/R channels

      Audio power amplifier
      Class- AB Amplifier
      Channel separation
      > 55 dB
      Rated output power
      8 W x 2 + 15 W Subwoofer

    • Left/Right speakers

      Driver power range
      8 W x 2
      Speaker driver
      3"
      Norminal impedance
      2 ohms

    • Subwoofer speaker

      Driver power range
      15 W
      Norminal impedance
      2 ohms

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control with QWERTY
    • User Manual
    • Audio Cable
    Badge-D2C

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