Other items in the box
- Remote Control with QWERTY
- User Manual
- Audio Cable
MMS2625B/94
Superior sound for your personal listening
Trendy Design with LED Display delivering superior quality sound for your mastiSee all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This speaker comes with a USB port, allowing you to conveniently charge your device. Simply connect your device with its USB cable to the back of the speaker.
Connect your speakers to all your gear. A great way to listen to your MP3 player, PC, TV, CD, DVD and all your multimedia stuff.
Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Convenience
Compatibility
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Packaging content
Compatible with
Audio system
Audio systems L/R channels
Left/Right speakers
Subwoofer speaker
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