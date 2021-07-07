2 year warranty
Discontinued
MMS2220B/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With a 120 W output, the MMS2220B Bluetooth speakers are ideal for home entertainment. They can either be placed as individual towers, or they can be converted into a soundbar on demand.
Bluetooth®
FM
USB
The perfect accompaniment for your notebook, so you can play multimedia music and videos with great sound quality.
2.8
of 5
5
Reviews
Drdush
07/07/2021
India
As expected
Great features and quality :......................
This review was made for MMS2220B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2021-01-07
This review was made for MMS2220B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2021-01-07
Shatanik More
16/09/2022
India
Verified buyer
This product is very good.
This product is awesome..But there is one problem with remote control. It is very cheap quality remote. Where I got another remote ?
This review was made for MMS2220B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2021-09-16
This review was made for MMS2220B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2021-09-16
12/05/2022
India
Verified buyer
An average-to-decent product.
I honestly had higher expectations for the product. It's not that the product is poor quality! It's just that I've heard better-sounding speakers in this price range from competing brands. I chose Philips based solely on its reputation in the audio industry, as there was no demo product available to test. At least with this product, I believe Philips has failed to keep up with market competition. Utilization of wood in the construction of the speaker could have vastly improved its quality! However, I see no wood! Consequently, the audio quality feels average, despite being loud and clear! I appreciate the available connectivity options. What I dislike is the absence of Surround/Dolby audio, the lack of a treble control, the average build quality, and the subpar audio quality.
This review was made for MMS2220B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2021-04-12
This review was made for MMS2220B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2021-04-12