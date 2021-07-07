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Discontinued

Multimedia Speakers 2.1

MMS2220B/94

2.8

| (5) Reviews

Music, Movies & Entertainment

With a 120 W output, the MMS2220B Bluetooth speakers are ideal for home entertainment. They can either be placed as individual towers, or they can be converted into a soundbar on demand.

See all benefits

Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • Bluetooth®

  • FM

  • USB

Enjoy music, games, movies, TV and online videos

The perfect accompaniment for your notebook, so you can play multimedia music and videos with great sound quality.

Loud and clear sound

120W sound output power

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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2.8

of 5

5

Reviews

2

07/07/2021

India

India

As expected

Great features and quality :......................

This review was made for MMS2220B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2021-01-07

This review was made for MMS2220B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2021-01-07

16/09/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

This product is very good.

This product is awesome..But there is one problem with remote control. It is very cheap quality remote. Where I got another remote ?

This review was made for MMS2220B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2021-09-16

This review was made for MMS2220B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2021-09-16

12/05/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

An average-to-decent product.

I honestly had higher expectations for the product. It's not that the product is poor quality! It's just that I've heard better-sounding speakers in this price range from competing brands. I chose Philips based solely on its reputation in the audio industry, as there was no demo product available to test. At least with this product, I believe Philips has failed to keep up with market competition. Utilization of wood in the construction of the speaker could have vastly improved its quality! However, I see no wood! Consequently, the audio quality feels average, despite being loud and clear! I appreciate the available connectivity options. What I dislike is the absence of Surround/Dolby audio, the lack of a treble control, the average build quality, and the subpar audio quality.

This review was made for MMS2220B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2021-04-12

This review was made for MMS2220B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2021-04-12

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