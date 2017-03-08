2 year warranty
Discontinued
MMS2141B/94
Music, movies & entertainment
With 40W sound output and bluetooth connectivity, these integrated 2.1 channel speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones , MAC and PC.Comes with touch controls.
Bluetooth
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
Harish53
08/03/2017
India
Verified buyer
Touch button is not working
After 3 month its touch button is not working but its speaker is really good but you must be improve in touch button.
This review was made for MMS2141B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
This review was made for MMS2141B Multimedia Speakers 2.1