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Discontinued

Multimedia Speakers 2.1

MMS2141B/94

4

| (1) Review

Music, movies & entertainment

With 40W sound output and bluetooth connectivity, these integrated 2.1 channel speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones , MAC and PC.Comes with touch controls.

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Music, movies & entertainment

  • Bluetooth

Convenient speaker-front volume and power control

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

5
3
2
1

08/03/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Touch button is not working

After 3 month its touch button is not working but its speaker is really good but you must be improve in touch button.

This review was made for MMS2141B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

This review was made for MMS2141B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

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