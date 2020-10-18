2 year warranty
Discontinued
MMS2025/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
These speakers are perfect for listening to music or watching movies at your home. The subwoofer packs a rich, punchy bass. The front-facing controls with USB plug and play, audio-in and FM radio add multiple ways to enjoy your content.
Bluetooth
Audio-in
USB
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
Powerful drivers deliver music that pack a solid punch, with deep and dynamic bass to keep you motivated. The premium quality drivers ensure a vivid sound experience.
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