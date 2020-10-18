ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Discontinued

2000 seriesMultimedia Speakers 2.1

MMS2025/94

Music, Movies & Entertainment

These speakers are perfect for listening to music or watching movies at your home. The subwoofer packs a rich, punchy bass. The front-facing controls with USB plug and play, audio-in and FM radio add multiple ways to enjoy your content.

See all benefits

Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • Bluetooth

  • Audio-in

  • USB

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

Rich and dynamic sound from powerful drivers

Powerful drivers deliver music that pack a solid punch, with deep and dynamic bass to keep you motivated. The premium quality drivers ensure a vivid sound experience.

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration