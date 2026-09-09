ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision
  • Advanced styling & precision

Discontinued

Multigroom series 5000multipurpose trimmer

MG3750/33

4.1

| (392) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

Advanced styling & precision

01 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.

See all benefits

10 -in-1 trimmer for maximum versatility

Advanced styling & precision

  • 10 tools

  • DualCut technology

  • lithium power: 60 min runtime

  • Impact-resistant combs

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

10 pieces to trim your face and head

The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 10 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

392

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

09/09/2026

India

India

It is amazing product of philips trimmer.

It’s very good product! Ive been used before also of philips only then i upgraded into this new version with more equipments which i ordered one for me like it’s very useful and worth it. So i would highly recommend to buy products of Philips. Thankyou Philips! Your regards,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-09-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-09-06

29/08/2026

India

India

Great product!

I just got my trimmer delivered today and I had my first trim and it was very smooth. Also after registering the product I got extended 5 years of warranty, which is really helpful.

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3917/15 8 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-08-29

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3917/15 8 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-08-29

27/08/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Very Good product

Very Good product. Nice features. Little pricey but concern about battery

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3917/15 8 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-01

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3917/15 8 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-01

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration