2 year warranty
Discontinued
Advanced styling & precision
01 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.
10 tools
DualCut technology
lithium power: 60 min runtime
Impact-resistant combs
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 10 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
4.1
of 5
392
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Hemlu
09/09/2026
India
It is amazing product of philips trimmer.
It’s very good product! Ive been used before also of philips only then i upgraded into this new version with more equipments which i ordered one for me like it’s very useful and worth it. So i would highly recommend to buy products of Philips. Thankyou Philips! Your regards,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-06
Dipyoti
29/08/2026
India
Great product!
I just got my trimmer delivered today and I had my first trim and it was very smooth. Also after registering the product I got extended 5 years of warranty, which is really helpful.
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3917/15 8 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-08-29
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3917/15 8 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-08-29
Gokulchsm89
27/08/2026
India
Verified buyer
Very Good product
Very Good product. Nice features. Little pricey but concern about battery
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3917/15 8 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-01
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3917/15 8 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-01