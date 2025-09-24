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2 year warranty
All series
Multigroom series 5000 multipurpose trimmer
Discontinued
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MG3750/33
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Data Act Document - English
User Manual - English
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Product Usage and Results (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
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