HY1100/54
One up your brushing
The new electric One cleans your teeth better for a brighter, whiter smile. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight design makes it the perfect brush for you. Which color is your One?See all benefits
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The One is a powered version of your manual toothbrush. A tiny motor inside the handle transforms each of the hundreds of soft bristles into micro-vibrating mini scrubbers that help to gently clean and whiten your teeth at the touch of a button.
Choose the color to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own color combination.
Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.
Want a strong, yet gentle clean? The Ones soft bristles are arranged in a dynamic pattern that can help reach into the areas between teeth providing a thorough cleaning.
Did you know it only takes 2 minutes to help you get a clean, whiter, and brighter smile? The Ones in-built smart timer buzzes every 30 seconds, encouraging you to move onto the next quadrant of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done. Thats it!
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
Items included
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