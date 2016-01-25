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  • Powerful surround sound from compact speakers Powerful surround sound from compact speakers Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

    5.1 DVD Home theater

    HTD2520/94

    Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

    Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips 5.1 DVD home cinema system.

    MRP: Rs.13,990.00

    5.1 DVD Home theater

    Similar products

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    Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

    Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

    Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

    Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

    DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

    DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

    With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

    Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

    Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

    Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound System
      Dolby Digital 5.1
      Subwoofer output power
      27
      Equalizer settings
      • Gaming
      • Movie
      • Music
      • News
      • Original
      Cube speaker output power
      5 x 6.6  W
      Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
      60  W

    • Loudspeakers

      Satellite speaker freq range
      150-20K  Hz
      Satellite speaker impedance
      4  ohm
      Subwoofer freq range
      20 - 150  Hz
      Subwoofer driver
      1 x 5.25" woofer
      Subwoofer type
      Active
      Drivers per Satellite speaker
      1 x 3" Full range woofer
      Subwoofer impedance
      4  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Front Connections
      Hi-Speed USB
      Rear Connections
      • Composite video (CVBS) output
      • AUX in
      • Fixed FM Antenna

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Tuner Bands
      FM
      Number of Preset Channels
      40

    • Power

      Power consumption
      90  W
      Power supply
      • 220-240V
      • 50Hz
      Standby power consumption
      < 15W

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • User Manual

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      310 x 37 x 203  mm
      Main Unit Weight
      1.1  kg
      Center Speaker (W x H x D)
      105 x 170 x 67  mm
      Center Speaker Weight
      0.58  kg
      Centre Speaker cable length
      1.8  m
      Front Speaker (W x H x D)
      105 x 170 x 67  mm
      Subwoofer (W x H x D)
      195 x 265 x 265  mm
      Front Speaker Weight
      0.58  kg
      Subwoofer Weight
      5.4  kg
      Front Speaker cable length
      3  m
      Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
      105 x 170 x 67  mm
      Rear Speaker Weight
      0.58  kg
      Rear Speaker cable length
      7  m
      Subwoofer cable length
      1.5  m

    • Audio Playback

      Compression format
      • MP3
      • WMA
      MP3 bit rates
      32 - 320kbps

    • File Format

      Audio
      • mp3
      • wma
      Video
      • avi
      • divx
      • mpeg
      • mpg
      Picture
      • JPEG
      • BMP
      • GIF

    • Optical Playback Media

      Playable Discs
      • CD
      • CDDA
      • CD-R/CD-RW
      • DVD
      • DVD +R/+RW
      • DVD -R/-RW
      • VCD
      • SVCD

    • Still Picture Playback

      Compression format
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • TIFF
      Picture Enhancement
      • Rotate
      • Zoom

    • Video Playback

      Compression formats
      • DivX Ultra
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • User Manual
    Badge-D2C

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