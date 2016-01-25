Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- User Manual
HTD2520/94
Powerful surround sound from compact speakers
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips 5.1 DVD home cinema system.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.
With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Audio Playback
File Format
Optical Playback Media
Still Picture Playback
Video Playback
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.