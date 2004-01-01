Unfortunately this product is no longer available
3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.
Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
Philips' CinemaPerfect HD engine offers a new standard in clear and sharp video playback. This intelligent engine reduces noise and sharpens images to bring you higher quality video images than previously seen. Video noise reduction and super scaling work to reduce the noise that is produced when video is compressed into MPEG format. With improved color processing, the engine produces sharp, deep images on screen.
Enjoy 3D movie excitement in your home using your existing 2D movie collection. Instant 3D conversion uses the latest digital technology to analyze 2D video content to distinguish between foreground and background objects. This detail generates a depth map that converts normal 2D video formats, into exciting 3D. Along with your compatible 3D TV, you are now ready to experience full HD 3D.
Internet radio is an audio broadcasting service that is transmitted via the Internet. Some internet stations are affilated with a traditional (terrestrial) radio station or network while others are internet-only radio stations, which are independent and devote their broadcasts only to the World Wide Web. With Internet Radio, you can enjoy access to onlilne radio stations from anywhere in the world and listen to a wide variety of genres, news, sports and entertainment updates, or connect to favourite or niche stations.
