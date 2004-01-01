Internet radio to enjoy the world of online radio channels

Internet radio is an audio broadcasting service that is transmitted via the Internet. Some internet stations are affilated with a traditional (terrestrial) radio station or network while others are internet-only radio stations, which are independent and devote their broadcasts only to the World Wide Web. With Internet Radio, you can enjoy access to onlilne radio stations from anywhere in the world and listen to a wide variety of genres, news, sports and entertainment updates, or connect to favourite or niche stations.